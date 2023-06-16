FWCS board approves safety and well-being referendum for November ballot

The Fort Wayne Community Schools board voted in favor of a safety and well-being referendum at their meeting on Monday. The referendum would pay for safety initiatives such as more school resource officers, student advocates and therapists.

FWCS spokesperson Scott Murray said having more advocates for the students will help them create good relationships and engage further in schools.

“And it’s important because if we can get the kids to be, the students to be engaged in the classroom, that leads to higher academic achievement, they feel like they belong, they’re part of the group and ultimately there’s fewer discipline issues,” he said.

Security enhancements that the referendum would help purchase include portable weapons detection systems, enhanced door lockout systems, as well as other security systems.

The district expects the eight year referendum would cost homeowners no more than $6 a month. It will appear on the ballot in this November’s election.