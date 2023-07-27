ACPL opens public survey for 2023-2029 strategic plan

The Allen County Public Library wants public input on its 2023 strategic plan through a survey.

The survey will gather information about the library’s collections, services, programs and role in the community, combining that information with other community and library data to inform the upcoming strategic plan.

The previous strategic plan began in 2018 and ended at the beginning of 2023. This plan will run through 2029.

The survey launched on July 20 and is open through August 9. The library has already received more than 5000 responses, but is looking to increase that number to accurately understand the community's needs, including people who aren’t already active users of the library.

The library also conducted a study on the library’s presence and potential impact in migrant and refugee communities.

Fill out the survey at acpl.info/survey.