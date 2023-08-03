Fort Wayne 'Gateways for Growth' survey seeks information on barriers and opportunities for immigrants and refugees

Amani Family Services, Downtown Fort Wayne and Greater Fort Wayne made their Gateways for Growth survey available in multiple languages.

The survey, which opened in June, is looking for input on both community barriers and opportunities for immigrants and refugees in Fort Wayne. It is now available in English, Spanish and Burmese.

Keiara Carr is the director of mission advancement at Amani. She said it’s important to gather input from all members of the community.

“And sometimes it’s easier to express yourself and understand a question if it’s in a language that you’re fluent in and that you’re more familiar with," Carr said. "And we don’t want to create barriers that will prevent people from really sharing their opinion in the most comfortable way possible.”

In addition to adding multiple languages, the survey is also available via text message. Survey takers who may not have access to a desktop site can text G-4-G to 46862, they can receive the survey questions on their phone.

Respondents must be 18 years or older. The survey is available until August 18.