G2 Rowing to open new boathouse and community rowing center in Shoaff park

G2 Rowing is celebrating the grand opening of a new boathouse in Shoaff Park along the St. Joseph River on Thursday.

The boathouse will serve as a community rowing center, offering rowing classes for beginners and competitive rowing for seasoned rowers in the Fort Wayne rivers.

G2 Rowing board chair Dan Wire said the rowing center is located in Shoaff Park, a popular area with a lot of foot traffic to encourage interest in the sport.

“If you’re not in high school or college and rowing competitively anymore, but you’d still like to if you were a rower, or would like to learn if you’re not a rower, that’s what we want to be out there,” he said.

G2 Rowing offers competitive year-round high school rowing, middle school rowing through the Concordia Lutheran High School summer camps program and recently launched a beginning rowing program for adults.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on August 17 from 5 to 8 PM.