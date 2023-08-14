Indiana ACLU wants to depose Allen County Council members in wake of vote against jail funding

The ACLU of Indiana wants to talk to members of the Allen County Council in the wake of their recent vote that blocks financing for a proposed new jail.

Since construction of a new jail was part of the solution to a federal lawsuit concerning overcrowding and other issues at the Allen County Jail, attorneys representing the original plaintiff in the case want more information.

Specifically, they want to hear exactly what concerns the council has about funding the new jail and whether that will affect the court order forcing the Allen County Commissioners to address the issues at the jail.

The attorney representing the Allen County Council, Mitch Harper, says the council is aware of the constitutional question that needs to be solved, and aware of their responsibility.

Harper says he referred the ACLU to the video of last month’s council meeting, believing that might resolve the issue without the need for depositions.

The next federal hearing on the jail is scheduled for late September, and there are two county council meetings between then and now.

He also says county officials have worked diligently on some of the issues raised in the July meeting.

In their motion, ACLU attorneys say that Allen County does not intend to respond to the motion for depositions.