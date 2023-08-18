City denies Veo appeal, partnership termination decision stands

The City of Fort Wayne’s decision to end operations of the scooters around downtown will hold. In an effort to continue operating in Fort Wayne, e-scooter company Veo appealed that decision to the city’s Right of Way Department.

In an announcement Thursday, the department said it is denying Veo’s appeal, saying “The Right of Way Department has reviewed and considered Veo’s appeal in its entirety, and the appeal is denied.”

Veo claimed the “city failed to offer Veo the opportunity to implement changes to comply with city requests” and “argues that the community has benefited from its services.”

The Right of Way Department’s denial upholds Mayor Henry’s decision to terminate Fort Wayne’s partnership with Veo, meaning Veo has until Sept. 4 to remove its electric scooters from the streets downtown.

