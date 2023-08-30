FWCS receives Ford Next Gen Learning designation

Fort Wayne Community Schools received designation as a Ford Next Generation Learning (NGL) community.

Officials announced the designation Monday at the FWCS board meeting. The fund encourages schools to prepare students for success after high school.

Superintendent Mark Daniel said the designation will be a transformational experience for the district and its students.

“What this will enable us to do is truly provide real world experiences for all of our students, not just a few, and through these experiences they will be able to be better prepared for what they’re going to do after high school,” he said.

The district underwent a 16-month process to develop a “Portrait of a Graduate” and master plan to transform education from pre-K through 12th grade.

The initiative will begin next year, with all ninth graders entering the “Freshman School of Success” within their high school, which allows them the opportunity to work together in small groups and learn about career pathways options. Students will select a School of Success to participate in throughout their high school career, which includes health sciences and human services; manufacturing, engineering and trades; and the school of business, technology and the arts.

Daniel said it’s important to acknowledge partners of the district who have helped establish the plan, such as business and government leaders, and parents in the community.