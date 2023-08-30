© 2023 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
FWCS receives Ford Next Gen Learning designation

89.1 WBOI | By Ella Abbott
Published August 30, 2023 at 10:41 PM EDT
Ella Abbott
/
WBOI
A workshop created to help find the ideal traits for a FWCS graduate to have to enter the workforce in Fort Wayne, was held at the Allen War Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The workshop was part of FWCS' push to receive designation as a Ford NGL community.

Fort Wayne Community Schools received designation as a Ford Next Generation Learning (NGL) community.

Officials announced the designation Monday at the FWCS board meeting. The fund encourages schools to prepare students for success after high school.

Superintendent Mark Daniel said the designation will be a transformational experience for the district and its students.

“What this will enable us to do is truly provide real world experiences for all of our students, not just a few, and through these experiences they will be able to be better prepared for what they’re going to do after high school,” he said.

The district underwent a 16-month process to develop a “Portrait of a Graduate” and master plan to transform education from pre-K through 12th grade.

The initiative will begin next year, with all ninth graders entering the “Freshman School of Success” within their high school, which allows them the opportunity to work together in small groups and learn about career pathways options. Students will select a School of Success to participate in throughout their high school career, which includes health sciences and human services; manufacturing, engineering and trades; and the school of business, technology and the arts.

Daniel said it’s important to acknowledge partners of the district who have helped establish the plan, such as business and government leaders, and parents in the community.

Ella Abbott
Ella Abbott is a multimedia reporter for 89.1 WBOI. She is a strong believer in the ways audio storytelling can engage an audience and create a sensory experience.
