Third Democrat joins Third Congressional District race

Northeast Indiana has another candidate looking to replace Representative Jim Banks in Congress. This time, though, the candidate is a Democrat. Kiley Adolph of Steuben County declared her run for the Democratic nomination for Indiana’s Third Congressional District this week.

Adolph is an Angola High School alumnus who received her Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Trine University before earning a Global Executive Doctoral Degree from the University of Southern California. She also earned a Master's Degree in Teaching from USC, according to her campaign’s website.

The former elementary school teacher said she’s running to “bring people together” and build a “stronger, more equitable economy.” Adolph said “an education-first agenda and focus on workforce will improve systems and jobs.”

Adolph is the third Democrat to join the race. She will face fellow Democrats Jo Anderson and Phil Goss for the chance to take on the Republican nominee chosen from a field of nine candidates.

