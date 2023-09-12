© 2023 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Immigrants' impact on population growth, economy studied in Allen County

89.1 WBOI | By Rebecca Green
Published September 12, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT
Fort Wayne is home to a large population of Burmese immigrants, seen here demonstrating against Myanmar's military junta in 2021.
Nearly a quarter of the population growth in Allen County from 2014 to 2019 was due to immigration.

While immigrants make up roughly 6.8 percent of the county’s population, nearly 9 percent of the county’s workforce is made up of immigrants.

That is according to a new report from the American Immigration Council. That report was put together in partnership with Amani Family Services, Downtown Fort Wayne, and Greater Fort Wayne Inc. as part of the Gateways for Growth Challenge.

Greater Fort Wayne, Inc. chief economic development officer Ellen Cutter says that the presence of newcomers within the community has helped the area build a nationally-recognized economy.

Immigrants to Allen County are largely coming from Mexico at nearly 24 percent, as well as Myanmar with just over 17 percent.

Most are working in manufacturing and construction, according to the report.

Released earlier in the week, the report is making the rounds among Allen County organizations and leaders.

The report was unveiled Monday at the Allen County Public Library as part of Welcoming Week, then on Friday for the Welcoming Fort Wayne awards by Amani Family Services.

Greater Fort Wayne will be utilizing the data at its Economic Development Summit on Wednesday.

Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
