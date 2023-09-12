League of Women Voters to launch new 2023 election resource website

The League of Women Voters wants to give voters another resource for information on who they vote for in November. As a result, organizers announced they are launching the website Vote411.org

Organizers said the site will have a link to register to vote as well as candidates’ answers to questions the League of Women Voters sends them. Candidates in the same race will get the same questions, and their unedited answers will go on the site. The League of Women Voters will indicate if a candidate does not answer a question.

The site will also have sample ballots, information on polling sites and other election information.

In a statement, League of Women Voters spokesperson Nancy McCammon Hansen said, “We have received a number of compliments on this voter resource since we became involved with it as it’s easy to use, non-partisan, and has information directly from candidates.”

Organizers said Vote411.org will go live on Friday.

