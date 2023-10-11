FWCS presents tentative contract with education association

A tentative two-year contract agreement between Fort Wayne Community Schools and the Fort Wayne Education Association was presented to the board of school trustees on Monday.

The proposed contract would cover July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2025 and includes an increase in the salary range over two years, compensation for teachers covering additional classrooms and increased pay for event workers, coaches and show choir directors.

It will also add boys’ volleyball and girls’ wrestling coaches and assistant coaches at the high school level and robotics coaches at any school with a robotics team.

Within the proposed contract, the salary range for all teachers would be $46,627 to $78,690 in the 2023-24 school year and $47,093 to $79,156 in the 2024-25 school year. It also includes a schedule allowing increases on average of 3% in 2023-24 and 1% in 2024-25.

Public comment on the proposal will be taken at the October 23 board meeting. Find the full contract here.