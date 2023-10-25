Fort Wayne City Council passes 2024 budget

With a split vote, the Fort Wayne City Council passed the 2024 budget in much the same form as submitted by Mayor Tom Henry.

It includes funding for new handheld radios for the Fort Wayne Police Department, investments in neighborhood infrastructure and new gear for the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

In a statement released shortly after the vote, Henry says “I’m looking forward to substantial investments in neighborhood infrastructure in 2024.”

Republican Second District City Councilman Russ Jehl says he voted against the budget because it does not invest enough in neighborhood infrastructure, calling that investment rate “flat.”

He says he had discussions with the Henry administration but still wants to see more money invested in neighborhood infrastructure. As a result, he voted “no” along with fellow Republican Jason Arp who did not explain his no vote at the meeting.

The budget passed seven to two and goes into effect January 1.