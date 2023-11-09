Allen County urges veterans to record discharge documents for safe-keeping

The Allen County Recorder, Board of Commissioners and Veterans Service Officer are reminding local veterans to record their DD-214 discharge form at the county recorder’s office.

If recorded with the office, veterans can get a free copy of the form whenever they need it, and replace it if they’ve lost their form.

Joe Wasson is the Allen County Veteran Service Officer. He says it’s important for veterans to know what services and programs are offered to them through the county.

“And this gives us the opportunity to sit down with service members and kind of hear their story and allow them the process that they deserve,” Wasson said.

The office will also certify the copy for free, as many government programs require a certified copy.

Recording the form also allows veterans to enroll in the office’s Honor Reward program.

Veterans will receive an ID card showing that they’re an Allen County veteran and receive discounts on goods and services at certain businesses.