Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission approves sale of land for Project Zodiac

Project Zodiac, the plan Fort Wayne is considering that would build a new datacenter on the city’s southeast side, took another step forward. The project got the land it wanted to build on.

This week the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission voted unanimously to approve the sale of 239 acres of land known as the Adams Township Industrial Park, to the developers of Project Zodiac for almost $12 million.

Earlier this fall, an unnamed Fortune 100 company presented a plan for a new datacenter to local governments, saying it would bring jobs and revenue to the community through use of undeveloped land between Adams Center Road and the railroad tracks and south of Tillman Road.

The Redevelopment Commission also agreed to allow Project Zodiac to build its own storm water and drainage infrastructure as it develops the land instead of coordinating with storm water and drainage improvements planned for that land.

As presented, the land in the agreement will house the twelve-building campus Project Zodiac calls for.

During a Redevelopment Commission meeting Monday, the members said there is hope that this would rival the General Motors Assembly Plant as the largest economic investment in Fort Wayne’s history.

The project developer now has a year to finalize the purchase agreement. From there, the Fort Wayne City Council will need to give its approval before construction can begin.

