Fort Wayne to invest in neighborhoods with accelerator program

The City of Fort Wayne is helping Neighborhood Associations develop plans for their community and increase their leadership skills with their Fort-ify Neighborhood Accelerator Program.

Four neighborhoods will be selected to participate in six months of leadership development which includes monthly workshops, coaching sessions and assistance in creating a quick neighborhood action plan. They will also receive seed money to begin implementing that action plan.

Réna Bradley, the project manager for the neighborhood accelerator, said neighborhoods are an important part of development in Fort Wayne.

“It’s the people that make our communities," she said. "It’s the people that make Fort Wayne a great place to live. And, it’s the people who are going to continue to drive change and movement and growth within our communities.”

The program is in its second year, following a pilot program last year, and neighborhoods can apply to become part of the program until January 31st. Those selected will hear back by February 29.

The city is also hosting several information sessions about the program at various locations around the city. The next meeting is Wednesday, Jan. 17 from 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. in the Georgetown Branch of the Allen County Public Library.

Another meeting will be held Thursday, Jan. 18 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Headwaters Church. Other meetings throughout the month can be found on the city's website.