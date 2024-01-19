Google the company behind the "Project Zodiac" data center

The unnamed company behind the planned Project Zodiac data center is Google.

In a statement Friday, Google said that it “has officially purchased land in Fort Wayne for the development of a data center campus.”

The proposed 12-building data center campus will be located on a 239-acre plot of land in the area of Paulding and Adams Center roads.

In December, the Fort Wayne City Council approved a tax abatement for the project before Google was revealed publicly as the company behind the project.

In a statement Friday, Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry said in part that this announcement “is a major win for our community. The City of Fort Wayne looks forward to having Google as the partner for its new data center.”

Governor Eric Holcomb said the Google project is “yet another example of the Indiana Momentum that’s reaching all corners of our state.”

No timeline for construction has yet been announced.

