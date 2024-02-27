Fort Wayne launches new tool to connect residents to ongoing projects

Last week, the City of Fort Wayne launched a new platform to help community members engage with projects and programs throughout the city.

Engage Fort Wayne is a new website that provides a one-stop location for access to information about ongoing initiatives and encourages users to contribute their thoughts directly to the city.

Dan Baisden is a neighborhood planner with the city. He said the website came about as a way to give residents more opportunities to become involved with ongoing projects.

“There’s lots of projects and programs on there that we’re launching that need community input and feedback, and no better way to do that than right there from your computer," Baisden said.

The city continues to retain their 3-1-1 information hotline, which residents can call with questions about certain projects, but also offers an easier way to chat with project managers and a visual component in the form of maps and charts.

Baisden said they hope the Engage Fort Wayne website will enhance access to future city initiatives and increase input from residents.

Dan Baisden is a former board member at WBOI.