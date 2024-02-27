Indiana Tech partners with FWCS to guarantee college admission

Indiana Tech is partnering with Fort Wayne Community Schools to guarantee students college admission and help cover tuition costs under a new program called Promise I-T.

Brian Engelhart, a spokesperson for Indiana Tech, said the program is designed to reduce some of the stress students feel when they begin thinking about college.

“A lot of the students that might be coming through this program are first generation students, so they're the first in their family to go to college," he said. "And so, they might not have someone in their immediate family or in their life who's gone through that and gone through the process, but this is designed to really make it very seamless and offer them help along the way.”

Through the program, all FWCS students graduating with a 2.0 GPA or above will be guaranteed admission to Indiana Tech. They only have to apply to the school, submit their high school transcript and fill out the federal student aid form.

In addition, students eligible for full federal Pell Grant and Indiana state college aid are also guaranteed to have their full tuition and fees covered under the program.

Engelhart said the partnership grew out of the success of Indiana Tech’s partnership with FWCS’ Amp Lab. He said there are currently about 160 Amp Lab students who are enrolled in early start courses with Indiana Tech and they wanted to find a way to make college more attainable for all students, including those who aren’t taking courses during high school.