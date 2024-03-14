Urban League hosts open house to share Race Card submissions

Following the conclusion of the Race Card project, the Fort Wayne Urban League invited community members to come through and read some of the submissions beginning Wednesday.

The Urban League announced the Race Card project at the start of Black History Month. Many of the 400 cards collected are now on display, until the end of March.

‘We’re more similar than we believe.’ ‘First to swim in integrated pool.’ ‘No, but what are you really?’

Urban League CEO Aisha Arrington says seeing the responses from the community made her think back on American history and the progress that’s been made.

“There’s still some hurt there, there’s still some pain, but there’s a lot of hope and light at the end of the tunnel, too," she said. "And maybe if we focus on the light and the hope we can continue to make progress for a community that’s fair and just for all people.”

Arrington says while they received more than 400 cards, they were able to use 339. The league also chose to keep cards that were critical of the project, one such card reading ‘this project is racist against everyone.’

The cards are available online at the Urban League’s website for anyone interested in reading the submissions.