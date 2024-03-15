Fort Wayne native Bill Blass honored posthumously for WWII service

Fort Wayne native Bill Blass will be posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal for his WWII service as part of the secret Ghost Army.

The World War II Museum says the unit was renowned as the first mobile, multimedia, tactical deception unit in U.S. Army history.

The top-secret unit of less than 1,200 soldiers was capable of simulating two whole divisions- approximately 30,000 men-using visual, sonic and radio deception.

There are now seven surviving members, aged 100. Three are expected to attend the ceremony at the U.S. Capital on Thursday.

According to a release from the Bill Blass Legacy, Blass played a pivotal role in the Ghost Army's mission. He later became an iconic fashion designer. He died in 2002.

The Congressional Gold Medal is a symbol of national appreciation for distinguished achievements.