Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry under care of hospice

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry is now under the care of hospice, and Deputy Mayor Karl Bandemer is considered Acting Mayor.

A month ago, Henry, a Democrat in the first few months of his historic fifth-term in office, announced he is suffering from late-stage stomach cancer.

City officials said that the city continues to operate as normal with the leadership team, and Bandemer is considered to be Acting Mayor for official duties and actions of the mayor’s office.

According to a statement released by the Henry family late Thursday afternoon, the mayor was taken to a hospital early Wednesday morning for a medical emergency related to his treatment.

After a consultation with surgeons and his oncology team, he decided to opt for “comfort measures” at this time.

"After careful consideration of the risks associated with surgical intervention, Mayor Henry has opted for comfort measures at this time. He is resting comfortably under the care of extremely skilled hospice nurses," the statement said. "Mayor Henry is surrounded by his loving family. The Henry family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers, but also asks for privacy at this time."

Indiana law dictates Bandemer assume the role on an interim basis should Henry be incapacitated, resign, or pass away. Allen County Democrats caucus in a replacement to finish out the term.

In late January, Henry’s wife, Cindy, passed away after battling pancreatic cancer for more than a year.

The Allen County Democratic Party issued a statement Thursday afternoon after the Henry family release.

“Mayor Henry is resting comfortably under the care of his hospice nurses and in the company of his loving family," according to the party statement. "He has shown incredible determination fighting this diagnosis with the same tenacity he has shown over the last forty plus years serving Fort Wayne and the citizens of our beloved city. We ask that everyone keep the mayor and the Henry family in their thoughts and prayers and respect the family’s privacy at this time.”

