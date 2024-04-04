Details of Mayor Tom Henry's funeral announced

The funeral and viewing for late Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry will be held next week.

According to a statement from the Henry family, the viewing will be held at the Allen County Courthouse from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

This will be the first time ever that a public viewing for a late elected official will be held at the Allen County Courthouse.

Henry was Fort Wayne’s longest serving mayor, and elected to his fifth term last year. He died last week roughly a month after making public his diagnosis of late-stage stomach cancer.

The funeral will be Friday at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. A final viewing will be held there starting at 9:00 a.m. before a funeral Mass scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

The Henry family said they “thank our community for the outpouring of love and support as we mourn the loss of Mayor Tom Henry.” They are asking “for continued prayers and privacy.”

City and county officials said more information about parking and cell phones in the courthouse is still to come.