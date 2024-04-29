Allen County Democrats announce caucus date to fill Mayor Tucker's city council seat

The Allen County Democrats announced Monday they will caucus at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 18 to replace Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker on the Fort Wayne City Council. The caucus will be at the Bricklayers Union No. 4 building on the southeast side of Fort Wayne.

The party elected Tucker to finish the remaining three-plus years of the late Mayor Tom Henry’s term. Tucker resigned as the sixth district representative on the council on April 22 after her caucus victory.

State law requires the party to fill Tucker’s seat on council within 30 days.

Henry died in March after a brief battle with stomach cancer.

Tucker said she hopes her replacement will be “someone that understands the challenges that we have seen but has a vision that they want to be able to move the community forward.”

Candidates have until 10:00 a.m. May 15 to file for consideration in the caucus. Much like the mayoral caucus, the party’s precinct committee chairs will vote to select the next sixth district representative on the Fort Wayne City Council.