Two candidates file for sixth district city council caucus

Two candidates have filed to run in the Allen County Democratic Party’s caucus to replace Mayor Sharon Tucker on the Fort Wayne City Council.

Former Allen County Democratic Party Chairman Michael Bynum and current Fort Wayne Community Schools Board Vice President Rohli Booker have both filed for consideration in the upcoming caucus to be the next sixth district representative on the Fort Wayne City Council.

Last month, Tucker was elected by a caucus to fill the remainder of the late Mayor Tom Henry’s term.

Henry died in late March after a brief battle with stomach cancer.

Tucker resigned from her seat as the sixth district representative on the Fort Wayne City Council when she was chosen as mayor. She’s held the seat since 2019.

Bynum was party chair before stepping down more than a decade ago. He is also the director of labor and community services at United Way of Allen County.

Booker has been on the Fort Wayne Community Schools Board of Trustees since 2019. She also owns a beauty company in Fort Wayne and serves on Fort Wayne’s Redevelopment Commission.

Candidates have until 10:00 a.m. on May 15 to file for consideration in the caucus. The Allen County Democrats’ precinct committee chairs will caucus in the next sixth district city council representative starting at 10:00 a.m on May 18.