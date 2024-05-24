FWCS opens applications to fill vacant District 4 seat

Fort Wayne Community Schools is beginning the process of filling the vacant board seat left by Rohli Booker, who was sworn in to Fort Wayne City Council earlier this week.

The district is seeking applications for candidates to fill the 4th District seat, which encompasses the near southeast quadrant of the city.

They must be at least 21-years-old and a registered voter. If currently employed with the district, applicants must resign their position if appointed.

Booker was appointed to the position in 2020, following the passing of Jordan Lebemoff, and was elected in 2022. Once applications are in, the board will vote to appoint Booker’s replacement, who will serve out the rest of her term, which ends December 31, 2026.

An early story reported an incorrect end date.

Written applications should address qualifications, background and skills they believe they bring that would assist the board and what knowledge they have about the district.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on June 3. Application can be sent to Board President Maria Norman in care of Angela Filler, clerk of the board, Fort Wayne Community Schools, 1200 S. Clinton St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802 or emailed to angela.filler@fwcs.k12.in.us.