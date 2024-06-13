City of Fort Wayne to open cooling stations next week, same locations throughout summer 2024

With temperatures expected to reach into the 90’s all week next week in Northeast Indiana, the City of Fort Wayne will open cooling centers for those in need to stay safe from the heat starting on Sunday and each day after where temperatures reach 90 degrees.

And the city is expanding its efforts in this area, using its Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services and the Planning Council on Homelessness to look for partners to offer access to cooling stations in the evenings.

The cooling centers will be open at the following locations:

