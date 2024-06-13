City of Fort Wayne to open cooling stations next week, same locations throughout summer 2024
With temperatures expected to reach into the 90’s all week next week in Northeast Indiana, the City of Fort Wayne will open cooling centers for those in need to stay safe from the heat starting on Sunday and each day after where temperatures reach 90 degrees.
And the city is expanding its efforts in this area, using its Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services and the Planning Council on Homelessness to look for partners to offer access to cooling stations in the evenings.
The cooling centers will be open at the following locations:
- The Rescue Mission on Washington Blvd. will be open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. regardless of temperature and serves meals at seven in the morning, noon and five in the evening.
- The Salvation Army on Clinton Street will be open Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- The Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory on Calhoun Street will be open Tuesday to Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and from noon to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.
- The Inasmuch Ministry on Broadway will be open from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday to Friday.
- The Allen County Public Library Main Branch in downtown will be open Monday to Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5:00 p.m.