FWCS board advances $55 million package that includes Snider stadium

Fort Wayne Community Schools board advanced the District-Wide Equipment and Facility Improvement Project Monday night. The proposal is notable for earmarking $30 million for a 4,000-seat stadium at Snider High School.

A tax increase is not part of the approved plan; the district will utilize general obligation bonds to cover the $55 million cost of the package.

Snider has not had its own stadium on site for 59 years; the school has been using Spuller Stadium at Northrup as its home sports venue.

Head football coach Kurt Tippmann led the Panthers to the state championship in 2023. He says a stadium is overdue for all of Snider’s athletic programs.

“I’m not saying that has anything to do with wins and losses, but it does have something to do with enhancing the experience the students have participating in all those sports,” Tippmann said.

He noted that, while some private schools in Indiana share venues, Snider is the only public high school in the state without its own.

It wasn’t a tough sell; the board unanimously advanced the plan.

The stadium would be multi-purpose, hosting other sports like soccer as well as marching band competitions. The current goal is for the stadium to be ready for football season in 2026.

The broader improvement plan also calls for investment in repairing the HVAC system at the Helen P. Brown Natatorium, as well as improvements to field equipment and uniforms.

