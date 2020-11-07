Biden And Harris Supporters Celebrate In D.C.'s Black Lives Matter Plaza

Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden are flocking Saturday to the streets in Washington D.C., to celebrate the news of the Democrat surpassing 270 electoral votes, according to The Associated Press and other news organizations. A large crowd is gathering in Lafayette Square and Black Lives Matter Plaza, areas right next to the White House.

/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU / Tyrone Turner/WAMU Kareem Primo of Washington, D.C. celebrates former Vice President Biden becoming president-elect and Sen. Kamala Harris becoming vice president-elect.

These spots, now the scene of jubilance, were the same site of mass protests over the summer following the killings of several Black Americans by police officers. Some chanted, "Bye, bye, Trump."

Just got to BLM Plaza people chanting, “Bye bye Trump!” pic.twitter.com/4hzYHsONri — Dominique Maria Bonessi (@dbonessi) November 7, 2020

/ Dee Dwyer/DCist / Dee Dwyer/DCist People rejoicing in front of the White House.

/ Dee Dwyer/DCist / Dee Dwyer/DCist Wynter Smith, 5, Mikaela Smith, left, (Mom of Wynter), Sydney Smith (Black Shirt) stands on Black Lives Matter Plaza to celebrate the victory of Joe Biden.

On June 1, a number of protesters were tear-gassed by U.S. Park Police and National Guard troops in the area, clearing the way for President Trump to take pictures in front of St. John's Episcopal Church holding a Bible. The church is on the corner of Lafayette Square and the start of Black Lives Matter Plaza.

/ Eman Mohammed for NPR / Eman Mohammed for NPR People celebrate Joe Biden becoming the 46th president of the United States on Black Lives Matter Plaza at 16th and H Streets.

As NPR member station WAMU's Dominique Maria Bonessi reported, emotions are high, with people cheering and holding up signs.

Spoke to a DACA recipient who was in tears watching the results. She says she’s not done fighting and she will hold Biden accountable for a pathway to citizenship. pic.twitter.com/hhseH4bxC4 — Dominique Maria Bonessi (@dbonessi) November 7, 2020

Supporters are also gathering in other cities, including Philadelphia and New York.

