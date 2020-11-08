PHOTOS: After 2020 Election, A Nation Divided Reacts

Almost as soon as Joe Biden was declared the President-elect, narrowly defeating President Trump, celebrations broke out across America.
The sudden joy and relief following an anxious four-day wait for presidential election results was offset by anger, sadness and frustration from Trump supporters.
NPR worked with photographers around the country to capture a divided nation's mood. Here's what they saw.
New York City
Austin, Texas
Atlanta:
Boston
Minneapolis
Washington, D.C.
