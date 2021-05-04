COMIC: Teaching Kids To Make Art Out Of What You Have In The Pandemic

It's been a year since teachers were handed an unprecedented request: educate students in entirely new ways, amid the backdrop of a global pandemic. In this comic series, we'll illustrate one teacher's story each week from now until the end of the school year.

Episode 7

Olivia Martinez, a first-grade teacher at the Charles White Visual Arts LACMA Magnet School in Los Angeles, reflects on making the most of what you have.

This comic was created by Jenny Ziomek, an illustrator and teaching artist at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Ziomek works with Ms. Martinez on art integration projects at the Charles White Visual Arts LACMA Magnet. contributed to this story

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

