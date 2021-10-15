A photographer captured the art of bloodless bullfighting in Texas for over a decade

Since 2008, photographer Katie Hayes Luke traveled to south Texas to document bloodless bullfighting at a ranch called La Querencia.
It is illegal to kill the bull in the United States so the bullfighters end the fight by grabbing a flower from the back of the bull to symbolize a clean kill.
The owner of the bullring, Fred Renk, an 83-year-old former amateur bullfighter, recruited young aspiring bullfighters from Mexico.
Every season the young women novilleras stole the show on their quest to become one of the few matadoras. One of whom is Karla Santoyo from Aguascalientes, Mexico who followed her father's footsteps in becoming a bullfighter at the age of 19.
Fred retired in 2020 and his grandson planned to take over but there have not been any events during the pandemic.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.