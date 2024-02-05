King Charles is being treated for cancer

Updated February 5, 2024 at 2:50 PM ET

LONDON — King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace has announced in a statement.

"During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer," Buckingham Palace's statement said Monday.

It did not specify what type of cancer but said the king began treatments Monday.

Doctors advised the 75-year-old monarch to postpone public-facing duties, the statement said, but he will continue state business and paperwork.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure," the statement said.

Messages of support began to stream in from across the United Kingdom and its allies.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tweeted, "the whole country will be wishing him well."

President Biden told reporters, "I'm concerned about him."

The news comes less than a year and a half into Charles' reign, following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

