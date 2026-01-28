The FBI conducts a search at the Fulton County election office in Georgia

Updated January 28, 2026 at 3:35 PM EST

The FBI on Wednesday was conducting a search of the Fulton County election office outside of Atlanta.

The FBI confirmed in a statement it was executing a "court authorized law enforcement action" but would not clarify whether the action is tied to the 2020 election. Last month the Department of Justice announced it's suing Fulton County for records related to the 2020 election.

President Trump narrowly lost Georgia's 2020 presidential race by just under 12,000 votes and has repeatedly pushed baseless claims about how the state's election was conducted.

In its complaint against Fulton County, the DOJ cited efforts by the Georgia State Election Board to obtain 2020 election materials from the county.

On Oct. 30, 2025, the complaint says, the U.S. attorney general sent a letter to the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections "demanding 'all records in your possession responsive to the recent subpoena issued to your office by the State Election Board.' "

A Fulton County judge has denied a request by the county to block that subpoena.

Since the 2020 election, Fulton County has been at the center of baseless claims of election fraud by Trump and others.

Last week, while speaking at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, Trump said that "people will soon be prosecuted for what they did," regarding the 2020 election.

In November the sweeping election interference case against Trump and allies was dismissed by a Fulton County judge.

