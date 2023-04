Photos: See how the Trump indictment day unfolded

Updated April 4, 2023 at 10:03 PM ET

Former President Donald Trump is facing 34 charges relating to hush money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. But it's not the payment itself that's at issue here – it's his business' alleged falsification of records to cover up any paper trail of that payment.

In court, Trump was photographed appearing stern. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Trump is now going to have to stand trial and be judged by a jury of his peers, the first time this has ever happened for a former president of the United States.

After a bruising day, Trump took to the stage at his Mar-a-Lago estate in the same spot where he announced his third bid for presidency.

Here is the scene from today.

