Japanese PM Kishida unharmed after explosion heard at port where he was due to speak

Updated April 15, 2023 at 12:34 PM ET

SEOUL — Japanese authorities evacuated Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to safety after an explosion was heard at a port where he was due to give a stump speech.

One police officer was slightly injured, and a suspect was detained for allegedly throwing an explosive during the campaign event.

Kishida was in the city of Wakayama, stumping for a candidate in upcoming by-elections. Public broadcaster NHK reported that an object was thrown and there was an explosion and white smoke. NHK reported that the detained suspect was a 24-year-old man from the city of Kawanishi.

NHK video shows half a dozen security personnel pinning a person wearing olive-colored pants and sneakers to the ground, before dragging him away.

Kishida later went ahead with his planned speech, NHK reported.

Japan updated VIP protection procedures following the assassination of ex-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last July.

A police report following Abe's shooting concluded that with better planning and on-site security, Abe's killing could have been prevented.

