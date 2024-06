On this edition of WBOI's Field Notes, Zach and the Journal Gazette's Victoria Jacobsen discuss the next steps after a $30 million proposal for a new stadium at Snider High School was advanced by the Fort Wayne Community Schools board. They'll also discuss the latest high school and college sports stories in the region.

Zach closes the show with the upcoming Indiana Fever schedule, as well as early returns on Colts sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson.