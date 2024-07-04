Field Notes: July 4, 2024

Zach Bernard and Victoria Jacobsen from The Journal Gazette start things off with a conversation about Madison Schermerhorn, the latest volleyball player from Indiana signed by the Ignite. They'll also discuss reactions to the Snider stadium advancement and sporting events for the 4th of July weekend.

Zach rounds out this edition of Field Notes with the upcoming TinCaps schedule, WNBA All-Star Game fan vote results, the latest Pacers transactions, and an update on former Purdue standout Zach Edey.