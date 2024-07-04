© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Underwriter Message
WBOI's Field Notes
Field Notes

Field Notes: July 4, 2024

By Zach Bernard
Published July 4, 2024 at 7:37 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Zach Bernard and Victoria Jacobsen from The Journal Gazette start things off with a conversation about Madison Schermerhorn, the latest volleyball player from Indiana signed by the Ignite. They'll also discuss reactions to the Snider stadium advancement and sporting events for the 4th of July weekend.

Zach rounds out this edition of Field Notes with the upcoming TinCaps schedule, WNBA All-Star Game fan vote results, the latest Pacers transactions, and an update on former Purdue standout Zach Edey.

Tags
Field Notes Field Notes
Zach Bernard
Zach joined 89.1 WBOI as a reporter and local host for All Things Considered, and hosted Morning Edition for the past few years. In 2022, he was promoted to Content Director.
See stories by Zach Bernard