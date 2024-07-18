© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
NPR News and diverse music.
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Underwriter Message
WBOI's Field Notes
Field Notes

Field Notes: July 18, 2024

By Zach Bernard
Published July 18, 2024 at 6:27 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

On this week's edition of Field Notes, Fort Wayne FC is in the USL League Two playoffs! The Journal Gazette's Victoria Jacobsen tells us more about this year's squad, and who they'll have to face off against for their first ever playoff win.

Thursday marks five years since a grassroots fan campaign out of Fort Wayne caught the attention of the nationally-syndicated Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz, which resulted in a memorable night at Parkview Field. TinCaps broadcaster John Nolan stops by to reflect on the occurrence.

Zach closes out the show with quick notes on baseball's all-star festivities, the upcoming break in the WNBA season, and the highly-anticipated release of EA Sports' College Football 25.

Tags
Field Notes Field Notes
Zach Bernard
Zach joined 89.1 WBOI as a reporter and local host for All Things Considered, and hosted Morning Edition for the past few years. In 2022, he was promoted to Content Director.
See stories by Zach Bernard