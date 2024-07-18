Field Notes: July 18, 2024

On this week's edition of Field Notes, Fort Wayne FC is in the USL League Two playoffs! The Journal Gazette's Victoria Jacobsen tells us more about this year's squad, and who they'll have to face off against for their first ever playoff win.

Thursday marks five years since a grassroots fan campaign out of Fort Wayne caught the attention of the nationally-syndicated Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz, which resulted in a memorable night at Parkview Field. TinCaps broadcaster John Nolan stops by to reflect on the occurrence.

Zach closes out the show with quick notes on baseball's all-star festivities, the upcoming break in the WNBA season, and the highly-anticipated release of EA Sports' College Football 25.