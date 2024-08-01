© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Field Notes: August 1, 2024

By Zach Bernard
Published August 1, 2024 at 6:56 AM EDT
Zach and Victoria begin this week's edition discussing one Indiana native that has already taken home a medal during the 2024 Olympics in Paris. They'll also touch on the Olympic sports they've been watching, Fort Wayne's City Swim Meet, and high school football media day.

We'll conclude this one with some notes on the Olympics, Major League Baseball's trade deadline, and — if you can believe it — the first NFL game of the new year Thursday night between the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans.

