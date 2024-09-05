© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Field Notes: September 5, 2024

By Zach Bernard
Published September 5, 2024 at 7:22 AM EDT
Zach and Victoria start this one out with a recap of the second week of high school football, and how heavy rain around the state complicated some of the games. Then they'll preview week three, and discuss some of the recent success of the Bellmont Braves volleyball team.

Roller Dome North in Fort Wayne is on the market, but operations will continue as the process moves forward.

We'll close out the week celebrating the Indiana Fever punching their ticket to the WNBA playoffs, previewing the start of the NFL regular season, and we'll have storylines heading into the final weeks of baseball season.

Zach Bernard
Zach joined 89.1 WBOI as a reporter and local host for All Things Considered, and hosted Morning Edition for the past few years. In 2022, he was promoted to Content Director.
