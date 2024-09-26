Field Notes: September 26, 2024

Victoria Jacobsen from The Journal Gazette helps us start the week by walking us through the latest in local high school football, volleyball, and girls' golf sectionals.

Then, Field Notes hits the ice! We’ll start with a visit to the Fort Wayne Curling Club for the annual “End of Summerspiel” tournament.

We’ll close out chatting with Fort Wayne Komets broadcast voice Shane Albahrani about the team’s new radio home, and what to expect from the upcoming ECHL season.