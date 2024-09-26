© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
WBOI's Field Notes
Field Notes: September 26, 2024

By Zach Bernard
Published September 26, 2024 at 8:04 AM EDT
The teams that qualified for the final round of this year's "End of Summerspiel" tournament are piped onto the ice, a curling tradition. Sunday, September 22, 2024.
Zach Bernard / WBOI
Victoria Jacobsen from The Journal Gazette helps us start the week by walking us through the latest in local high school football, volleyball, and girls' golf sectionals.

Then, Field Notes hits the ice! We’ll start with a visit to the Fort Wayne Curling Club for the annual “End of Summerspiel” tournament.

We’ll close out chatting with Fort Wayne Komets broadcast voice Shane Albahrani about the team’s new radio home, and what to expect from the upcoming ECHL season.

Zach Bernard
Zach joined 89.1 WBOI as a reporter and local host for All Things Considered, and hosted Morning Edition for the past few years. In 2022, he was promoted to Content Director.
