Field Notes: October 17, 2024

It's already the final week of the high school football regular season! That means IHSAA sectional draws have taken place, and Victoria Jacobsen from The Journal Gazette joins the show to walk us through some key matchups.

You'll also hear what we can expect during this week's slate of games, boys' and girls' soccer sectionals, and boys' semi state tennis.

We'll close out with notes on the WNBA Finals and Sabrina Ionescu's magical game-winning shot Wednesday, the MLB playoffs and the weekend football schedule.