WBOI's Field Notes
Field Notes

Field Notes: October 17, 2024

By Zach Bernard
Published October 17, 2024 at 8:09 AM EDT
IHSAA tournaments are heating up, with the football sectionals now drawn, as well as soccer, tennis, and other tournaments already underway.
It's already the final week of the high school football regular season! That means IHSAA sectional draws have taken place, and Victoria Jacobsen from The Journal Gazette joins the show to walk us through some key matchups.

You'll also hear what we can expect during this week's slate of games, boys' and girls' soccer sectionals, and boys' semi state tennis.

We'll close out with notes on the WNBA Finals and Sabrina Ionescu's magical game-winning shot Wednesday, the MLB playoffs and the weekend football schedule.

Field Notes Field Notes
Zach Bernard
Zach joined 89.1 WBOI as a reporter and local host for All Things Considered, and hosted Morning Edition for the past few years. In 2022, he was promoted to Content Director.
