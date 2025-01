Victoria Jacobsen from The Journal Gazette helps us get started with more on an exciting NE8 match-up in girls' basketball between Bellmont and Huntington North. She and Zach will dive into the details of this year's IHSAA girls' basketball tournament, and reflect on a unique finish to the Becky Carter Classic for gymnastics.

Zach concludes with quick notes on the Komets, the Fever, and more.