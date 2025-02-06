© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
A 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Public File 89.1 WBOI

Listen Now · on iPhone · on Android
NPR News and Diverse Music
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support for WBOI.org comes from:
WBOI's Field Notes
Field Notes

Field Notes: February 6, 2025

By Zach Bernard
Published February 6, 2025 at 8:21 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Indiana High School Athletics Association

Victoria Jacobsen starts us off with stories from local ice skaters who knew some of those whose lives were lost in the DC aircraft accident last week. She'll also discuss the state of the IHSAA girls' sectional tournament, and recap an exciting boys' game between Wayne and Bishop Luers.

IU paid $13,500 for Board of Trustees chair Quinn Buckner to take a charter flight in 2024. Indiana Public Broadcasting's Ethan Sandweiss gives us the details.

Zach closes out the week with notes on the Komets, the Fever, and his prediction for this weekend's NFL finale.

Tags
Field Notes Field Notes
Zach Bernard
Zach joined 89.1 WBOI as a reporter and local host for All Things Considered, and hosted Morning Edition for the past few years. In 2022, he was promoted to Content Director.
See stories by Zach Bernard