Field Notes: February 6, 2025

Victoria Jacobsen starts us off with stories from local ice skaters who knew some of those whose lives were lost in the DC aircraft accident last week. She'll also discuss the state of the IHSAA girls' sectional tournament, and recap an exciting boys' game between Wayne and Bishop Luers.

IU paid $13,500 for Board of Trustees chair Quinn Buckner to take a charter flight in 2024. Indiana Public Broadcasting's Ethan Sandweiss gives us the details.

Zach closes out the week with notes on the Komets, the Fever, and his prediction for this weekend's NFL finale.