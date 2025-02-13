© 2025 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
WBOI's Field Notes
Field Notes

Field Notes: February 13, 2025

By Zach Bernard
Published February 13, 2025 at 7:42 AM EST
The proposed natatorium would be about 300% the size of the current natatorium.
Northwest Allen County Schools
A blueprint outlining the proposed partnership between NACS and the Swim & Wellness Alliance for the Olympics trial pool.

Earlier this week, Northwest Allen County Schools and the Fort Wayne Swim & Wellness Alliance agreed to move forward with exploring a partnership for the Olympics trial pool from last summer. Ella Abbott was at the meeting, and joins us with the details.

Then, Victoria Jacobsen from The Journal Gazette drops by to share the landscape for swimming state finals, before discussing the upcoming girls' basketball regionals and the Komets.

Zach will close the week with quick notes on the Pacers, NBA All-Star Weekend, and... baseball!?

Zach Bernard
Zach joined 89.1 WBOI as a reporter and local host for All Things Considered, and hosted Morning Edition for the past few years. In 2022, he was promoted to Content Director.
