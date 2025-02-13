Field Notes: February 13, 2025

Earlier this week, Northwest Allen County Schools and the Fort Wayne Swim & Wellness Alliance agreed to move forward with exploring a partnership for the Olympics trial pool from last summer. Ella Abbott was at the meeting, and joins us with the details.

Then, Victoria Jacobsen from The Journal Gazette drops by to share the landscape for swimming state finals, before discussing the upcoming girls' basketball regionals and the Komets.

Zach will close the week with quick notes on the Pacers, NBA All-Star Weekend, and... baseball!?