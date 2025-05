The Komets have advanced in the Kelly Cup Playoffs, and we start this one off with more on their next opponent, and the next playoff hockey games in Fort Wayne.

Victoria Jacobsen from The Journal Gazette joins to discuss the TinCaps staying over .500, a new softball home run record, and some local postseason basketball awards.

Zach closes out with quick notes on the Pacers, Fever, and some early MLB numbers a month into the season.