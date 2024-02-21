Northeast Indiana Now: Feb. 21, 2024

As the Indiana General Assembly moves into the second half of the 2024 session, today's episode is heavy with news from our partners at Indiana Public Broadcasting. We hear from Rebecca Thiele about a bill allowing bobcat hunting. Brandon Smith has a pair of stories, one on a bill setting additional qualifications for running for the office of Indiana Attorney General and another extending the statute of limitations for victims of abuse within the Boy Scouts to collect money from an earlier settlement with the organization.