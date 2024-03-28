© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: March 28, 2024

By Rebecca Green
Published March 28, 2024 at 5:57 PM EDT
Editor's Note: This episode was updated Thursday, March 28 at 5:30 p.m. with breaking news about Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry being moved into hospice care.

Host Richard Sanchez shares the latest on an activist group suing against the use of the Allen County Courthouse as collateral in the new jail conversation.

Then, Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith shares more about the Democrats' ambitions at the state and federal level. And the IU grad workers union is proposing a three-day strike next month.

Rebecca Green
Rebecca manages the news at WBOI. She joined the staff in December 2017, and brought with her nearly two decades of experience in print journalism, including 15 years as an award-winning reporter for the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne.
