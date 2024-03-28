Northeast Indiana Now: March 28, 2024

Editor's Note: This episode was updated Thursday, March 28 at 5:30 p.m. with breaking news about Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry being moved into hospice care.

Host Richard Sanchez shares the latest on an activist group suing against the use of the Allen County Courthouse as collateral in the new jail conversation.

Then, Indiana Public Broadcasting's Brandon Smith shares more about the Democrats' ambitions at the state and federal level. And the IU grad workers union is proposing a three-day strike next month.