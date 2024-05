Indiana Public Broadcasting's Aubrey Wright updates us on the status of FAFSA for high schoolers.

Abigail Ruhman shares more on how half a million Hoosiers were disenrolled from Medicaid after an "unwinding" process since the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Natalie Krebs from Side Effects Public Media tells us fetal personhood bills in Midwestern state governments are worrying their residents.