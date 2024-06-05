© 2024 Northeast Indiana Public Radio
Northeast Indiana Now

Northeast Indiana Now: June 5, 2024

By Richard Sanchez
Published June 5, 2024 at 2:09 PM EDT
Richard Sanchez starts us off with more on how the Allen County Jail population is approaching capacity once again, which may prompt the ACLU to demand the release of prisoners.

We'll hear more from Indiana Public Broadcasting's Ethan Sandweiss on the Monroe County prosecutor's office dropping charges against 55 pro-Palestine demonstrators arrested at IU last month.

Brandon Smith reports on Microsoft's plans to invest a billion dollars on a new data center in Northwest Indiana.

Richard Sanchez
Richard is WBOI’s Morning Edition and Northeast Indiana Now host as well as the development coordinator. He joined the team in 2022.
