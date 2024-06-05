Northeast Indiana Now: June 5, 2024

Richard Sanchez starts us off with more on how the Allen County Jail population is approaching capacity once again, which may prompt the ACLU to demand the release of prisoners.

We'll hear more from Indiana Public Broadcasting's Ethan Sandweiss on the Monroe County prosecutor's office dropping charges against 55 pro-Palestine demonstrators arrested at IU last month.

Brandon Smith reports on Microsoft's plans to invest a billion dollars on a new data center in Northwest Indiana.